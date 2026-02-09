Home
Latest
T20 World Cup
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
Basketball
Esports
Golf
Videos
Athletics
Squash
Boxing
Baseball
Olympics
☰
Digital
PSL 11: Rawalpindi takes over as Multan Sultans’ new identity
Multan Sultans were inducted into the PSL in 2017
By Web Desk
February 09, 2026
Comments
Submit
LATEST NEWS
Babar Azam or Usman Khan? Who should Khawaja Nafay replace in playing XI?
ICC delegation’s visit to Pakistan exposes Indian media propaganda
Does Babar Azam deserve to be in Pakistan's playing XI at T20 World Cup?
Pakistan's nervy victory over Netherlands raise concerns for T20 World Cup remainder
More From Digital
Another lucrative Pakistan-India clash scheduled for February 15
Suryakumar Yadav's statement contradicts India's politicisation of cricket
Karachi Kings' retentions, direct signing spark debate
Will rain in Sri Lanka draw curtains on Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign?
Jay Shah’s repeated appearances in WTC Final highlights promo draws criticism
PCB debunks rumours regarding PSL 10
Comments