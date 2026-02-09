Home
Latest
T20 World Cup
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
Basketball
Esports
Golf
Videos
Athletics
Squash
Boxing
Baseball
Olympics
☰
Digital
Babar Azam or Usman Khan? Who should Khawaja Nafay replace in playing XI?
Pakistan to face USA in second T20 World Cup 2026 match on Tuesday in Colombo
By Web Desk
February 09, 2026
Babar Azam
Usman Khan
Comments
Submit
LATEST NEWS
Does Babar Azam deserve to be in Pakistan's playing XI at T20 World Cup?
Pakistan's nervy victory over Netherlands raise concerns for T20 World Cup remainder
Another lucrative Pakistan-India clash scheduled for February 15
Suryakumar Yadav's statement contradicts India's politicisation of cricket
More From Digital
Karachi Kings' retentions, direct signing spark debate
Will rain in Sri Lanka draw curtains on Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign?
Jay Shah’s repeated appearances in WTC Final highlights promo draws criticism
PCB debunks rumours regarding PSL 10
Will Asia Cup snub hurt Pakistan cricket?
Why is Shahzaib Khan not playing in PSL 10?
Islamabad United's Saad Masood warms bench in PSL 10
Mohammad Rizwan comes under criticism over recent remarks
Comments