USA name Pakistan-born pacer Ehsan Adil as Jasdeep Singh's replacement

Ehsan Adil of Pakistan successfully appeals for the wicket of Steve Smith during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Adelaide Oval on March 20, 2015 in Adelaide, Australia.

COLOMBO: The United States of America (USA) have announced Pakistan-origin pacer Ehsan Adil as a replacement for Jasdeep Singh in their squad ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the green shirts, scheduled to begin on Sunday in Colombo.

The Event Technical Committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Adil’s inclusion after Jasdeep was ruled out due to a right shoulder injury sustained during a warm-up match against New Zealand on February 5.

Adil, who has previously represented Pakistan in three Tests and six ODIs, is yet to make his debut for the USA but was drafted into the squad following the ETC’s approval, which is mandatory for all tournament replacements.

The ETC comprises Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Gaurav Saxena (IBC Representative), Hemang Amin (Host Representative) and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

Meanwhile, USA suffered a 29-run defeat against India in their opening match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

A gutsy half-century by India captain Suryakumar Yadav, combined with a disciplined bowling effort, proved decisive.

Chasing a target of 162, USA managed 132/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite a stabilising 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

The pair attempted to rebuild the innings after USA had slumped to 13/3 in 3.2 overs, with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh ripping through the top order.

The stand was broken in the 12th over when Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Kumar for a run-a-ball 34. Krishnamurthi then added 27 runs with Shubham Ranjane for the fifth wicket before falling to Axar Patel after scoring 37 off 31 balls, including two sixes and a boundary.

USA lost wickets at regular intervals thereafter, though Ranjane fought on until the final ball, where he was trapped lbw by Siraj, who returned impressive figures of 3/29 in four overs.

Earlier, USA captain Monank Patel’s decision to field first yielded early success as his bowlers restricted India to 161/9.

Suryakumar anchored the innings with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls, striking 10 fours and four sixes to take India past the 160-run mark.

USA squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane and Ehsan Adil.