President's Trophy Grade-I: Bowlers put WAPDA in control against SNGPL

WAPDA players celebrate a dismissal during the second day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final against SNGPL at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 9, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: A collective bowling effort helped Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) tighten their grip on the President's Trophy Grade-I final against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on the second day here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

At the stumps on day, SNGPL were reeling at 110/9 in response to WAPDA's 265 all out, with lower-order batters Shahnawaz Dahani and Shehzad Gul unbeaten on five and one, respectively.

The duo will resume SNGPL's response on the third day as they need a miracle to avoid succumbing to the first-innings lead as they trail by a further 155 runs.

At the commencement of the second day, WAPDA resumed their first innings from 233/6 and added 32 more to their overnight score to finish at 265 all out in 82.1 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan converted his overnight 48 not out into a gutsy half-century and walked back after scoring 56 off 85 deliveries with the help of seven fours.

He was supported by tailenders Mohammad Zeeshan and Akif Javed, who made 13 not out and 10, respectively.

Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal was the standout bowler for SNGPL, taking four wickets for 67 runs in 20.1 overs, followed by Shehzad, who bagged three. Shahnawaz Dahani picked up two wickets, while Mohammad Ali made one scalp.

In response, SNGPL's batting unit faltered against WAPDA's disciplined bowling attack and were reduced to 110/9 in 42 overs before stumps were drawn at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Opening batter Azan Awais remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with a valiant 48 off 117 deliveries, laced with seven fours, while captain Mohammad Rizwan (15) was the other to amass double figures.

For WAPDA, Naqeebullah and Zeeshan have taken three wickets each, followed by Aqib Khan with two, while Akif made one scalp.