ICC set to compensate Bangladesh over T20 World Cup 2026 snub

Bangladesh players wait for third umpire's decision during their third T20I against Ireland at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on December 2, 2025. — BCB

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that it will compensate Bangladesh by offering them the hosting rights of one of its upcoming tournaments after replacing them with Scotland at the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

According to the global body, the settlement was reached during a dialogue between the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which it described as "open, constructive and congenial".

The ICC also acknowledged Bangladesh as a "valued Full Member", while terming their absence from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 as unfortunate.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have concluded an open, constructive and congenial dialogue. This dialogue covered several matters, including but not limited to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and the broader outlook for cricket in South Asia," the global cricket governing body said in a statement.

"While reflecting on the Bangladesh cricket team's unfortunate absence from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the global governing body for cricket reaffirmed BCB's position as a valued Full Member, with a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game," it added.

The apex body further announced that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not be slapped with any penalty or sanction despite its national men's team's absence from the ongoing 20-team tournament, while also acknowledging that it "retains the right" to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) over the issue.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," said the ICC.

"It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact," it added.

The ICC further shared that Bangladesh will be given the hosting rights of a tournament ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031 as it expressed confidence in the country's capability as a host.

"As part of this understanding, an agreement has been reached that Bangladesh will host an ICC event prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2031, subject to the usual ICC hosting processes, timelines and operational requirements.

"This reflects confidence in Bangladesh's capability as a host and reinforces the ICC's commitment to providing meaningful hosting opportunities across its membership to develop cricket in the country."

The development came after an ICC delegation, led by its Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and BCB President Aminul Islam, visited Pakistan for a crucial dialogue.

According to the insiders, talks lasted over five hours, with all parties striving to reach a mutually acceptable outcome. The ICC reportedly responded positively to concerns raised by Bangladesh, with a framework devised to address its grievances.

During the discussions, the PCB played the role of facilitator between the ICC and BCB. ICC Deputy Chairman Khwaja later left to seek final approval for the proposed recommendations, while the BCB president returned home to brief his government.