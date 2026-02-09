Government 'directs' Pakistan team to play T20 World Cup match against India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses United Nations meeting. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Monday 'directed' the national men's cricket team to play their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15.

According to the federal government, the decision was taken after considering several aspects, including the outcomes of the recent dialogue between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), International Cricket Council (ICC) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), formal requests by several cricket boards and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's telephonic conversation with Prmie Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which he urged to amicably resolve the current impasse.

"The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," the government of Pakistan said in a statement.

"The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan's leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges.

"The Government further noted the statement by BCB President, Mr. Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh.

"This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka. During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. "

The government further stated that the decision was taken to protect the spirit of the sport.

"Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations.

"The Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan extend their best wishes to the 'Men in Green.' We remain confident that our team will carry the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride onto the field as they compete for global glory."