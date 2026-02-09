Red Sox acquire 3B Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers

An undated photo of Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin. — Instagram/cdurbin_6

The Boston Red Sox acquired third baseman Caleb Durbin and two other infielders from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for three players on Monday.

The trade sent left-handers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan and infielder David Hamilton to Milwaukee. Boston also received Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler, plus a Competitive Balance Round B Draft pick.

Durbin, who turns 26 on February 22, fills a lineup void created when Alex Bregman signed with the Chicago Cubs in free agency.

Durbin made his major league debut last April and batted .256 with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 136 games for the Brewers. He led the National League with 24 hit-by-pitches and finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Monasterio, 25, appeared in 68 games for Milwaukee in 2025 and hit .270 with four home runs and 16 RBIs. He played every infield position along with left field.

The 26-year-old Seigler made his major league debut in July and batted .194 with six RBIs in 34 games, mainly at third base.

Harrison, 24, split last season with San Francisco and Boston after being acquired in the June 15 deal that sent three-time All-Star Rafael Devers to the Giants. He was a combined 1-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 11 games (six starts), striking out 38 batters in 35 2/3 innings.

Hamilton, 28, batted .198 with six homers, 19 RBIs and 22 steals in 91 games for the Red Sox last season.

Drohan, 27, has yet to make his MLB debut. He was 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) last season at Triple-A Worcester. He ranked No. 30 on Boston's prospect list last season, per MLB Pipeline.