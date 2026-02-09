Pakistan to play T20 World Cup match against India as per schedule: sources

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (right) engaged in verbal altercation with India's Shubman Gill (left) and Abhishek Sharma during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan men's cricket team will play their blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India as per the schedule, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the decision was made after Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake contacted the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and requested him to reconsider the decision to boycott the India clash at the 20-team mega, scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15.

During the phone call, the Sri Lankan president also cited the cricketing relations between the two countries, highlighting the mutual support during each other's difficult times.

In response, PM Shehbaz welcomed the emotions of the Sri Lankan president and reportedly gave the green signal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to proceed with the India match as per the schedule.

Minutes after PM Shehbaz's decision, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a public statement in which it appreciated PCB and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the unwavering support and solidarity following their removal from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges," the board said in a statement.

"In particular, the BCB wishes to express its profound and heartfelt gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi, his Board and the cricket fans of Pakistan. Throughout this period, the PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity," it added.

BCB President Aminul Islam echoed the remarks and requested Pakistan to play their scheduled match against India for the sake of the entire cricket ecosystem.

"We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish," Islam said.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system."

The development came the following day, an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation, led by its Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, and BCB President Aminul Islam visited Pakistan for a crucial meeting.

According to the insiders, talks lasted over five hours, with all parties striving to reach a mutually acceptable outcome. The ICC reportedly responded positively to concerns raised by Bangladesh, with a framework devised to address its grievances.

During the discussions, the PCB played the role of facilitator between the ICC and BCB. ICC Deputy Chairman Khwaja later left to seek final approval for the proposed recommendations, while the BCB president returned home to brief his government.

Later, sources had revealed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will meet PM Shehbaz to seek his final decision on the matter.