South Africa ease past Canada in T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (left) celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026. — ICC

AHMEDABAD: Aiden Markram's half-century, coupled with Lungi Ngidi's four-wicket haul, led South Africa to a commanding 57-run victory over Canada in their Group D match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Set to chase a daunting 214-run target, Canada could accumulate 156/8 in their 20 overs despite Navneet Dhaliwal's half-century.

Dhaliwal waged a lone battle for the associate nation after walking out to bat at No.3 with the scoreboard reading 0/1 in 0.1 overs and oversaw their batting expedition until the first delivery of the final over and walked back after top-scoring with a gutsy 64 off 49 deliveries with the help of seven fours and a six.

The top-order batter also shared a 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Harsh Thaker, who made a 29-ball 33.

Besides them, only Yuvraj Sharma (12) and Saad Bin Zafar could amass double figures against South Africa's bowling attack, led by Ngidi, who bagged four wickets for 31 runs in his four overs, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Ngidi was supported by Marco Jansen, who took two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Corbin Bosch chipped in with one scalp apiece.



Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa's decision to bowl first backfired as the previous edition's runners-up racked up 213/4 in their 20 overs.

The Proteas got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their experienced opening pair of skipper Markram and Quinton de Kock put together 70 runs inside seven overs.

Canada eventually claimed the breakthrough on the penultimate delivery of the seventh over through their captain, Bajwa, who cleaned up De Kock. The left-handed batter made an anchoring 25 off 22 deliveries with the help of two fours.

Markram was then involved in a crucial 56-run partnership for the second wicket with Ryan Rickelton until he eventually fell victim to Ansh Patel in the 12th over and walked back after top-scoring with a blazing 59 off 32 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and a six.

Patel struck twice in his next over, dismissing set batter Rickelton, who contributed with a 22-ball 31, featuring three fours and a six, and Dewald Brevis, who could make six.

With the scoreboard reading 138/4 in 13.5 overs, the middle-order duo of David Miller and Tristan Stubbs joined forces and ensured a strong finish for South Africa by putting together an unbeaten 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Miller scored an unbeaten 39 off 23 deliveries, smashing three sixes and a four, while Stubbs made 34 not out from 19 balls with the help of two sixes and as many fours.

Patel was the standout bowler for Canada, taking three wickets for 31 runs in his four overs, while Bajwa made one scalp.