Derek Chisora wants to avoid Deontay Wilder’s punching power

Deontay Wilder, with a U.S. flag, reacts alongside Derek Chisora with a British flag during the press conference at Glazier's Hall in London on February 4, 2026. — Reuters

Derek Chisora has admitted Deontay Wilder’s punching power, but said he doesn’t want to experience it in front of the O2 Arena.

Wilder is set to face Chisora on April 4 in London, United Kingdom.

It will be fair to say that both of the boxers have passed their best and are over forty years of age. With each of them moving forward into what will be their 50th contest.

Chisora, who has not won a world title in his career and lost to the likes of Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, is in great form with victories over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in recent times.

Meanwhile, former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has only one win in his last five fights, losing to Fury two times and once to Zhilei Zhang, all by knockout, and to Joseph Parker by points.

When asked if he feared ‘The Bronze Bomber’s famous punching power, Derek Chisora admitted that he can bang, but I will avoid that.

“Yes, mate, I’m [expletive deleted] petrified. The guy can bang. Mate, I’m taking him seriously, 100%. The guy can bang. I don’t want to get banged out in front of the O2 Arena. Mate, I don’t wanna get banged,” Chisora said while speaking to Froch on Fighting.

It looked as though Wilder would face the heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight.

Wilder, in the recent past, confirmed that he has entered talks with the Ukrainian over the potential fight in 2026.

However, it seems like Wilder now wants to take a warm-up fight before a unification bout with Usyk.