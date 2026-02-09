Howe speaks out on Newcastle future after slipping to 12th place

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts after the match on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe has said that he would step down if he felt he was not the right man to lead the club.

Howe’s team were booed off by their fans following a 3-2 defeat against Brentford at St James' Park on Saturday.

Howe was disappointed after the match and said that he was not doing his job well enough at the moment after his side slipped to 12th place in the Premier League table.

However, two days later, Howe, who helped Newcastle win their first major domestic trophy in a seven-decade period 11 months ago, said there was no doubt in his mind that he was the right man for the job.

"That's why I'm sitting here," he said on the eve of Tuesday's game at Tottenham Hotspur.

"If there was doubt, I wouldn't be - because the club is the most important thing. I've never put myself before the club.

"If I didn't think I was the correct man to take the team forward, and I couldn't give the players what they need, then I would step aside and let someone else do it."

Eddie Howe’s side have won only one of the eight matches they played across all competitions. But the coach has the backing of the club's hierarchy.

Howe has had a transformational impact on the club since he joined it in 2021, taking Newcastle into the Champions League twice and winning a Carabao Cup final against Liverpool last year.

Newcastle are still in the race for a trophy and are favourites to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League against an Azerbaijan side, Qarabag and have a FA Cup fourth-round tie against Aston Villa on Saturday.

"Those experiences I have been through countless times before stand me in good stead for this moment," he added.

"The collective spirit is what we're after. We're after the collective fight from all the players and if you have that resolve within the group, you can do amazing things again, so it can turn very quickly.

"The momentum is against us at the moment. We have to swing it back and then the world can look a very different place within a couple of games."