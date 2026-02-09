Islam Makhachev makes big statement about Anthony Joshua visiting Dagestan

Anthony Joshua during the open workouts at LIV Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach on December 16, 2025. — Reuters

Islam Makhachev has made a big statement about Anthony Joshua visiting Dagestan.

Joshua met Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev at the recent PFL event in Dubai.

Khabib and Islam were present at the event as their team member, Usman Nurmagomedov, was defending his lightweight PFL title.

Usman choked Alfie Davis and kept the belt at a successful event for Team Khabib.

Joshua, who was also present at the event, had a great moment with Makhachev.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion exchanged some words with the welterweight UFC champion before Islam invited him to Dagestan.

Makhachev has some iconic lines to invite someone to his homeland, saying, come to Dagestan for two-three years and become great in MMA.

Anthony Joshua responded to the invitation by saying he could come to their country for two or three weeks.

Islam also took that invitation to his Instagram story as well.

“He can become good MMA fighter,” he wrote.

Joshua recently returned to training following the fatal car crash in Nigeria, in which he lost two of his teammates, who were also his close friends.

The accident occurred on December 29 when Joshua’s Lexus Jeep collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital after the incident. He was then discharged from the hospital on New Year's Eve.

Last time out, Joshua defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul 10 days before the accident. He knocked out the American in the sixth round of the showdown.