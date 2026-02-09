T20 World Cup 2026: Canada win toss, elect to bowl first against South Africa

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (left) and Canada's Dilpreet Bajwa (centre) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 9, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

AHMEDABAD: Canada have won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa in the ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana and Ansh Patel.

Head-to-head

Form Guide

South Africa and Canada enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the previous edition's runners-up have just two victories in their last five T20Is, while the associate nation are riding on an unbeaten streak.

The Proteas hosted two-time champions West Indies for a three-match T20I series last month, which they won 2-1.

They also played a five-match away series against co-hosts and defending champions India in December and succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

Canada, on the other hand, are fresh from a successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final, through which they booked their spot in the 20-team mega event.

South Africa: L, W, W, L, A (most recent first)

Canada: W, W, W, W, W