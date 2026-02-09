Alcaraz joins Djokovic, Nadal, Federer in elite list

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Brandon Nakashima at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the fourth player to collect 13650 ATP points, joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Alcaraz claimed his first Australian Open title in February; with the win, he also collected numerous records and achievements.

After winning gold at Melbourne Park, the world No. 1 jumped to 13,650 ATP points.

According to the current ranking system, which has been on since 2009, Alcaraz has included his name among the greats of the game like Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

Carlos has been on a mission since last April. He has collected eight titles, including six notable ones. The 22-year-old has been a finalist in the previous four Grand Slams, securing three titles and passing the magical 13,000-point mark.

The Spanish tennis star currently holds three Major trophies and three Masters 1000 shields, moving ahead of Jannik Sinner with a massive lead before tournament in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Alcaraz withdrew from this week's ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, losing 500 ATP points.

He can raise his level even higher and reach the 14,000-point mark if he achieves success in his next three tournaments, having 510 points to defend.

Alcaraz came from behind to dismiss Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena to claim the Australian Open on February 1 and cement himself as the undisputed world number one.

Alcaraz, 22, became the youngest man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams, adding to his two titles each from Wimbledon and the French and US Opens.

He surpassed legendary countryman Rafael Nadal, who was two years older when he did the same.

A seventh Slam put him alongside John McEnroe and Mats Wilander and one behind Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors, and Ivan Lendl.