Canada vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, CAN vs SA Match 09

This collage of pictures shows Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa (left) and South Africa's Aiden Markram. — ICC

AHMEDABAD: The ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Canada and South Africa here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

The upcoming fixture will mark the first meeting between South Africa and Canada in the shortest format.



Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva and Yuvraj Samra.