Jake Paul criticised by his own brother after racial Super Bowl comments

Jake Paul has been criticised by his own brother after his racial comments about Super Bowl Halftime Show star Bad Bunny.

Paul called the singer who sang in Spanish on Sunday night a 'fake American', despite Puerto Rico being his birthplace.

Bunny performed in San Francisco during the Seattle Seahawks' victory over the New England Patriots.

Puerto Ricans are considered American citizens, and Paul lives and trains in the territory.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying," Paul wrote on social media.

“Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that."

However, his promotional company's biggest star, Amanda Serrano, who is also from Puerto Rico, and Paul's brother Logan, said that they don’t agree with the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"At the same time, I want to be clear: I do not agree with statements that question the legitimacy or identity of Puerto Rican people, and I cannot support that characterisation. It is wrong,” Serrano said.

“I fight with the pride of Puerto Rico and represent my flag every time I step into the ring. I will always stand with my people, with respect for who we are, and with pride in where we come from. I will never change and will forever be a Proud Boricua."

Logan Paul later said: "I love my brother but I don’t agree with this Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."

Jake Paul, who suffered a broken jaw during the defeat against Anthony Joshua last december is currently recovering from it.

He is eying a comeback fight before the end of the year against Tommy Fury, which will be a rematch.