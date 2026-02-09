Mike Macdonald's faith, philosophy lead Seahawks to Super Bowl win

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, 2026. — Reuters

Mike Macdonald, with his faith and philosophy, led the Seattle Seahawks to their second Super Bowl win.

The Seahawks relied on a relentless defence to beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, denying the Patriots an NFL-record seventh championship and avenging a heartbreaking loss to the same opponent in the title game 11 years ago.

Macdonald said their win over the Patriots was built on the bonds the team had forged throughout the campaign.

"We're in the business of winning football games and to win them, you have to be a great team," Macdonald told reporters.

"And great teams have people from all over the place that come together. That's why football is so special.

"You look at that locker room and what people have gone through to get to this point in their career on this particular squad. It's a beautiful thing, man. It's really, really powerful."

The 38-year-old coach believes his personal faith journey has played an important role in the Seahawks' championship culture, becoming the third-youngest head coach to secure a Super Bowl after Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin.

He is also the first coach under 40 years old to win 17 games in a season, including playoffs.

"I think one of the great things about our group is that we grow together. And that's something that's part of my life. It's been a journey. It hasn't always been that case, my faith hasn't always been strong," Macdonald said.

"It's a journey that we're in collectively and it's empowering and it's inspiring to pursue that part of your life that's so important."

Macdonald emphasised that the squad's "stacking wins" approach required faith in the process and in each other.

"When you talk about stacking wins, which is one of our core philosophies, you have to believe and have faith in the power of doing that over the course of time," Macdonald explained.

"But if you stick to the process and it is right, then the results will get to where you want."

In 2013, Macdonald failed to get a coaching opportunity, and he accepted a job with an accountancy firm. However, just months before starting, Baltimore Ravens assistant Jerry Rosburg offered him an internship.

Starting on the bottom rung, Macdonald worked hard and got the opportunity to become Ravens' linebackers coach. He followed it with a defensive coordinator job at Michigan and back to Baltimore, where his 2023 unit became the first in NFL history to finish atop the league in points allowed, sacks and takeaways.

Seattle appointed him in January 2024, making him the youngest head coach in the league.