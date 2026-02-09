Weather update ahead of Pakistan-USA T20 World Cup clash

An undated picture of Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan is set to play their second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 against the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Questions loom over whether rain could disrupt the clash or if the match will proceed in full swing.

Between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM SLST (Sri Lanka time), the temperature remained steady at 29°C under gradually clearing skies.

At 6:00 PM, skies were completely cloudy, with north-northwest winds blowing at 19 km/h and gusts reaching 37 km/h.

Humidity was 58% with a dew point of 20°C, creating a warm and slightly muggy atmosphere, while visibility stood at 8 km.

By 7:00 PM, cloud cover reduced to 66%, and winds shifted slightly north at 19 km/h, gusting up to 32 km/h. Humidity rose to 60%, maintaining the humid conditions.

Visibility remained 8 km, and air quality stayed poor throughout, posing potential risks for sensitive groups outdoors.

Historically, Pakistan and the USA have faced each other only once in T20 cricket.

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, the two sides clashed in a thrilling Group A match at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas, on June 6.

Pakistan posted 159/7 in 20 overs, with Babar Azam scoring 44 and Shadab Khan contributing 40. USA replied with 159/3, anchored by a solid partnership including Monank Patel’s half-century.

The match was tied, forcing a Super Over, where USA scored 18/1. Pakistan could only manage 13/1, handing the co-hosts a historic Super Over victory — one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Squads:

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin and Shubham Ranjane.