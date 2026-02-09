Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bowl first against Oman in T20 World Cup 2026

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza (second from left) and Oman’s Jatinder Singh (first from right) at the toss ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 9, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

CHENNAI: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first against Oman in the eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, held on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Playing XIs:

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal and Shakeel Ahmed.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

Head-to-Head:

Zimbabwe and Oman have never faced each other in T20 cricket. This match marks their first-ever encounter in the shortest format.

Form Guide:

Oman will carry forward their winning momentum, having defeated Japan and UAE in their previous matches.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will look to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note after defeats in the recent T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Oman: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: L, L, W, L, L