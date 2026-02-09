Seahawks dominate Patriots to win second Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks players celebrate with the trophy on the podium after winning Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, 2026. — Reuters

The Seattle Seahawks relied on a relentless defence to beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, denying the Patriots an NFL-record seventh championship and avenging a heartbreaking loss to the same opponent in the title game 11 years ago.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 135 yards to earn Super Bowl MVP honours, while Seattle sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times -- including a strip-sack returned 44 yards for a touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu that sealed the victory.

Jason Myers drilled a Super Bowl-record five field goals, and Sam Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown to power the Seahawks' offence.

The win marked Seattle's second Super Bowl championship in franchise history and their first since 2014. They suffered a crushing defeat to New England a year later when Malcolm Butler's goal-line interception with 20 seconds left preserved the Patriots' victory.

Darnold, who has produced one of the most remarkable late-career turnarounds, became just the fourth quarterback to win the Super Bowl in his first season with a team, joining Tom Brady, Trent Dilfer, and Matthew Stafford.

"It's unbelievable. Everything that's happened in my career, but to do it with this team, I wouldn't want it any other way," said Darnold, who is playing for his fifth team in eight seasons.

"So proud of our guys — I can't say enough good things about our defense, our special teams. It's an unbelievable feeling, man. I'm so happy for the guys in our locker room and our coaches."

Walker became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Denver's Terrell Davis in 1998.

"It's just a dream come true because a lot of people play their whole career and never make it this far," said Walker.

Seattle's defence set the tone early, forcing New England to punt on all five first-half possessions. The Patriots did not record a single snap inside Seattle's 43-yard line through three quarters as the Seahawks' pass rush relentlessly hunted Maye.

Myers capitalised on field position, opening the scoring on Seattle's first drive and adding field goals from 39 and 41 yards to build a 9-0 half-time advantage.

He added another in the third quarter before Darnold found Barner for a 16-yard touchdown five plays after a costly Maye fumble, extending the lead to 19-0.

New England finally responded when Maye connected with Mack Hollins on a 35-yard touchdown strike, cutting the deficit to 19-7 with just over 12 minutes remaining.

But after being pinned at their four-yard line by a 55-yard punt from Michael Dickson -- who became the second Australian to play in and win a Super Bowl -- the Patriots' drive ended when Julian Love intercepted Maye, setting up another Myers field goal and a 22-7 Seattle lead.

Nwosu's strip-sack touchdown put the game out of reach at 29-7, and while Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for a late Patriots touchdown, Seattle recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the victory.

Maye completed 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards while throwing two interceptions.

"I'm proud of everything that they did. I'm disappointed just like they are," Mike Vrabel, in his first year as head coach of the Patriots, told reporters.

"But just like every year, someone is going to lose this game and we have to remember what it feels like and make sure that it's not repeated."