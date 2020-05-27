ICC officials to meet tomorrow, discuss specifics of T20 World Cup

The fate of the T20 World Cup will be decided in the ICC board meeting tomorrow. Photo: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will conduct its key board meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the future prospect of the ICC T20 World Cup along with possible strategies to revive the sport via video conference.

Sources have speculated that the World Cup may be postponed till February next year or even 2022 due to the logistical challenge associated with hosting 15 teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources have said that the T20 World Cup for 2021 scheduled in India will not be affected in the event that the this year's tournament is postponed for 2022.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its intent on hosting the money spinning Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the event that the World Cup is postponed.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opposed to delaying the tournament for next year over fears that it may tarnish plans for the next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as it falls into the same time window.

