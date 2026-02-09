Mohsin Naqvi to meet PM Shehbaz after ICC talks on India-Pakistan clash

An undated picture of Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. — Facebook/MianShehbazSharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the coming days to discuss the highly anticipated Pakistan–India fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, sources confirmed.

Naqvi is expected to brief the Prime Minister on his recent discussions with a delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which visited Lahore yesterday seeking Pakistan’s approval to play the February 15 match in Sri Lanka.

Sources emphasised that the final decision on the fixture will rest with Prime Minister Sharif.

The emergency ICC delegation visit followed protracted negotiations between the ICC, PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which concluded on Sunday.

According to insiders, talks lasted over five hours, with all parties striving to reach a mutually acceptable outcome. The ICC reportedly responded positively to concerns raised by Bangladesh, with a framework devised to address its grievances.

During the discussions, the PCB played the role of facilitator between the ICC and BCB. ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja later left to seek final approval for the proposed recommendations, while the BCB president returned home to brief his government.

A follow-up meeting between the ICC and BCB is expected on Monday to move the process forward.

The ICC’s intervention comes amid reports in Indian media suggesting that the global governing body had been exploring back-channel options to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its stance on the high-profile clash.

Khwaja, representing the Singapore Cricket Association, was reportedly tasked with mediating between the PCB and ICC to ease tensions.

Prime Minister Sharif has reiterated Pakistan’s position, stating that politics should remain separate from sport.

“We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India,” he said, describing the decision as “appropriate” and reached after careful deliberation.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 7 February to 8 March, featuring 20 teams, including Pakistan and India.