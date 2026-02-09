Italy captain Wayne Madsen ruled out after shoulder injury in Scotland match

Wayne Madsen of Italy grimaces after diving for a catch during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 match between Scotland and Italy at Eden Gardens on February 09, 2026 in Kolkata, India. — ICC

KOLKATA: Italy’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a challenging start as captain Wayne Madsen suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth over of Scotland’s innings and was officially ruled out of the match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Madsen, fielding at midwicket, dived to stop a pull from George Munsey but rolled awkwardly on the practice pitches, immediately calling for medical attention.

He left the field using a towel as a sling for his left arm and was promptly taken for X-rays at the venue. At 42, Madsen is Italy’s most experienced cricketer, playing his maiden T20 World Cup.

Shoulder dislocations typically require seven to 21 days for recovery, though more severe cases can take three to four months.

Currently, international cricket does not allow injury replacements in the playing XI, except in cases of concussion, though domestic boards in India and Australia have begun trialling such replacements.

Madsen was appointed Italy captain for the 2026 T20 World Cup after Joe Burns was not selected.

Notably, this World Cup marks Madsen’s second World Cup across sports, having represented South Africa in men’s hockey at the 2006 World Cup. In his absence, Harry Manenti took over captaincy for the remainder of Scotland’s innings.

Italy will next face Nepal in Mumbai on February 12, before returning to Kolkata to play England on February 16 and West Indies on February 19.

Meanwhile, Scotland posted a commanding 207-4 in their second match of the tournament. George Munsey and Michael Jones provided a strong start, putting Scotland at 50 runs by the seventh over.

Munsey, in scintillating form, scored his 14th T20I fifty, while Jones’ steady innings kept the debutant Italian side under pressure.

As Scotland crossed 100, Munsey looked set for a T20I century but was dismissed for 84 off 54 balls, featuring 13 fours and two sixes, breaking the 126-run partnership with Michael Jones.

Jones fell for 37 off 30 balls in the next over, leaving Scotland at 136-2 in 14.5 overs.

Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington then led Scotland’s charge, taking the total past 150 with aggressive hitting.

Berrington was eventually dismissed for 15 off 11 balls by Ali Hasan, who claimed his first T20I wicket.

In the final overs, Tom Bruce fell for one off two deliveries, while McMullen remained unbeaten on 41 off 18 balls, hitting four sixes. Michael Leask finished with a rapid 22 off five balls, including two fours and two sixes.