Ponting, Shastri weigh in on Babar Azam's form amid Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign

Babar Azam bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 07, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting and former India head coach Ravi Shastri have shared their views on Babar Azam’s recent struggles, as questions continue to surround the Pakistan batter’s role in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Babar endured a difficult outing in Pakistan’s tournament opener, scoring a scratchy 15 off 18 balls during his side’s three-wicket win over the Netherlands.

The knock followed an unbeaten half-century against Australia in the final match of the pre-World Cup T20I series, but Ponting believes the right-hander is no longer showing his trademark fluency at the crease.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, Ponting expressed concern that Babar may have lost some of his timing and power, particularly during the middle overs.

“If you're 15 off 18 balls, you're not just putting pressure on yourself, you're putting pressure on the guy at the other end,” Ponting said.

“That batter then knows he has to take on the responsibility of boundary scoring. Babar needs to get going early. He needs boundaries in his first few balls, otherwise the momentum of the game shifts every time he comes in.”

Ponting also questioned whether Babar is currently playing the right role for Pakistan, suggesting that his reduced power-hitting is limiting the team’s ability to maximise the middle overs.

Shastri echoed those concerns, adding that Babar’s stature and reputation may be compounding the pressure.

“When you’re at that stage of your career, there’s baggage,” Shastri said.

“There’s a weight of expectation. People expect you to deliver. In your first few balls, I don’t even mind if you get out, but you have to show intent. Try to hit a couple of boundaries, get into good positions and anticipate what the bowler is doing. That can change things quickly.”

Babar batted at No.4 against the Netherlands, a move Ponting believes may have increased the pressure on the former captain.

“To me, it looks like he’s lost a bit of his power and ball-striking ability,” Ponting said.

“I defended him at the start of the tournament because big players with experience are crucial in big events. But Pakistan need the best version of Babar Azam if they want to go deep in this competition.”

Ponting suggested Pakistan should consider moving Babar back to his preferred No.3 position, allowing him to make better use of the Powerplay.

“I would seriously think about batting him at No.3,” he said.

“If he can spend some time in the Powerplay with only two fielders out, it might help him. If he has lost a bit of power, then everything needs to be in his favour. The batters coming after him have plenty of power and can take advantage of the middle overs.”

Shastri, meanwhile, acknowledged Babar’s quality but stressed the urgency of adapting quickly in the shortest format.

“There will be questions asked,” Shastri said.

“He’s a quality player and has the experience to adjust, but he has to do it quickly. The middle overs are a crucial phase in T20 cricket, and you can’t afford to take too much time unless conditions heavily favour the bowlers.”

Pakistan will look to build momentum when they face the USA in their next T20 World Cup fixture in Colombo on February 10.