Italy win toss, elect to bowl first against Scotland in T20 World Cup

Italy captain Wayne Madsen (thrid to left) and Scotland's Richie Berrington (first to right) at the toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 9, 2026. - Screengrab/livestream

KOLKATA: Debutants Italy won the toss and elected to bowl first in their campaign opener of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Playing XIs:

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Gian Meade (wk), Grant Stewart, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan and Thomas Draca.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal and Brad Currie.

Head-to-head:

Italy and Scotland have faced each other four times, with Scotland leading the head-to-head 3–1.

Matches played: 4

Scotland won: 3

Italy won: 1

Form Guide:

Italy will look to create history by winning their opening match of the tournament, having qualified for the event for the first time. The newcomers will take confidence from their warm-up victory over the UAE as they aim for a positive start to their campaign.

Meanwhile, Scotland will be keen to regain confidence and return to winning ways after recent defeats against Italy, Jersey and West Indies.

In their opening T20 World Cup encounter, Scotland suffered a 35-run defeat against West Indies.

Batting first, the Caribbean side posted 182-5, while Scotland were bowled out for 147 in reply, thanks to a five-wicket haul and hat-trick from Romario Shepherd.

Scotland: L, L, L, W, A (most recent first)

Italy: W, L, L, L, W