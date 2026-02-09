Italy vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ITA vs SCO Match 07

The collage of photos shows Scotland captain Richie Berrington (left) and Italy captain Wayne Madsen. – ICC

KOLKATA: The seventh match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will take place between debutants Italy and Scotland on Monday at Eden Gardens.

Italy and Scotland have faced each other four times previously, with Scotland winning three matches and Italy securing one victory.

Squads:

Italy: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart and Thomas Draca.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal.