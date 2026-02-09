Big breakthrough expected as ICC, PCB and BCB talks conclude

From left to right: Advisor to PCB Chairman Aamir Mir, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official Aminul Islam, PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sumair Ahmed Syed, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja. – PCB

LAHORE: Negotiations between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) concluded on Sunday, with sources indicating that a major breakthrough could be announced within the next 24 hours.

According to insiders, the discussions continued for more than five hours, during which all three parties made concerted efforts to reach a mutually acceptable outcome.

The ICC is understood to have responded positively to concerns raised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, with sources revealing that a formula has been devised to address Bangladesh’s grievances and what it views as past injustices.

During the meeting, proposals were exchanged primarily between the ICC and the BCB, while the PCB played the role of facilitator and coordinator between the two sides.

Sources further disclosed that ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja departed following the talks to seek final approval for the proposed recommendations, while the BCB president returned to brief his government on the latest developments.

Following agreement on a mutual framework, the ICC and BCB are expected to re-establish contact on Monday afternoon to move the process forward, sources added.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to meet Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif within the next day or two to discuss the scheduled Pakistan–India match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to take place on February 15 in Sri Lanka.

The meeting comes at the request of the ICC, with Naqvi expected to seek formal instructions from the Prime Minister regarding the high-profile fixture.

Sources have emphasised that the final decision on the match will rest with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The emergency ICC meeting came just days after Indian media reports suggested that the global governing body had begun exploring back-channel options to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its stance on the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India.

It is understood that ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, who represents the Singapore Cricket Association, has been tasked with initiating informal discussions with the PCB in an effort to ease tensions and facilitate dialogue on the issue.

Indian media further claimed that Khwaja had been asked to act as a mediator to help resolve concerns surrounding the much-anticipated fixture.

Later the same day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the federal government’s position, calling for politics to be kept out of sports while backing the decision not to allow Pakistan to play against India at the 20-team tournament, scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8.

"We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India," he said.

"There should be no politics in sports," he said. "We have taken this stand after deliberating on it carefully," he said, calling it an "appropriate decision".