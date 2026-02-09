Manchester City snatch dramatic late win at Liverpool

Erling Haaland roars at the Manchester City supporters after his winning penalty against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool on February 8, 2026. — AFP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland converted a stoppage-time penalty to give his side a 2-1 victory at Liverpool on Sunday, narrowing the gap with Premier League leaders Arsenal to six points and breathing new life into the title race.

The Norwegian's 21st league goal of the season capped a thrilling comeback after Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free kick put Liverpool ahead in the 74th minute, only for Bernardo Silva to equalise late before Haaland's decisive spot-kick.

City were staring at a nine-point deficit, but the victory keeps Pep Guardiola's side in contention while Liverpool slumped to sixth place, now 11 points behind City, and Szoboszlai also saw red for denying Haaland a late goal-scoring opportunity.

The visitors dominated the early possession to silence the Anfield crowd, with Haaland nearly opening the scoring in the second minute when Silva played him through, but goalkeeper Alisson sprinted off his line to smother the attempt.

Manchester City's January signing Marc Guehi received a hostile reception from the Liverpool crowd, with boos ringing out when he touched the ball -- a pointed reminder of his failed summer transfer move to Anfield from Crystal Palace.

But the England defender kept his composure, snuffing out dangerous chances for Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike as Liverpool failed to get a shot on target in the first half.

Towards the end of the opening period, Salah screamed for a penalty after Silva tugged at him during a set piece as the Egyptian fell over attempting a shot.

However, neither the referee nor VAR spotted a foul, leaving the teams deadlocked at the break.

Having been second-best in the first half, Liverpool emerged transformed after the restart, firing four shots in 11 minutes as the Anfield crowd found their voice.

Ekitike missed two chances while Szoboszlai tested City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, before the Hungarian midfielder's moment of magic arrived with a swerving free kick that sailed past the Italian, who could only watch as it found the net.

But City's response was swift as they equalised 10 minutes later when Haaland headed a cross over the defence for Silva to score from the edge of the six-yard box.

The decisive moment came in added time when Matheus Nunes was brought down in the penalty area by Alisson after being put through on the right flank, allowing Haaland to step up and silence the crowd with his first goal at Anfield.

In a chaotic finale, Rayan Cherki appeared to score from the halfway line after Alisson ventured upfield, with Haaland and Szoboszlai sprinting and tussling with each other as the ball crept over the line.

VAR disallowed the goal, however, while Szoboszlai was sent off for tugging Haaland's shirt, with Cherki blasting the resulting free kick into the crowd before the final whistle.