Jon Jones hints at permanent retirement amid left hip concerns

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

Jon Jones has hinted at permanent retirement for good amid left hip concerns, saying ‘I could be done’.

Jones has already announced the retirement in 2025, only to take it back shortly after. “Bones” was even ready for a wrestling match with his long-time rival, Daniel Cormier, before being diagnosed with arthritis in his left hip.

While Jones has shown his interest in a bout with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira on the UFC White House card, some believe he will stay retired.

In an interview with Helen Yee, the former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion admitted that his fighting days might be over.

“I think I could be done,” Jones said. “I’m young enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world. I am healthy enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world, but I’ve always been used to competing with the best in the world. It’s a really high standard to uphold. So, maybe it’s just about doing it, doing it right, and getting out at a really good time.”

Jon Jones also recalled a meeting with a former fighter who was suffering from memory issues.

“I don’t want to be one of these fighters that win some and lose some and can’t remember what your name is,” Jones said.

“I met a fighter a few years ago. He didn’t know when his birthday was. That’s a lot of fighting. I’m far from that and I don’t even want to know what that looks like.”