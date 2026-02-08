Travis Kelce and Chiefs to discuss future after Super Bowl: report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs plan to discuss the star tight end's playing future following Super Bowl LX, NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Kelce is set to become a free agent next month after finishing his two-year, $34.25 million extension this past season.

The Chiefs reportedly would like to welcome back Kelce with open arms, but the team is in excess of $55 million over the projected cap of more than $300 million.

The 36-year-old has kept his cards close to the vest about his future, but he openly celebrated the return of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on a recent "New Heights" podcast.

"I can't wait to see him back in the building, man," Kelce said. "He's one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy."

The Chiefs' lacklustre 6-11 season ended with a whimper, leading some to wonder if the four-time All-Pro wanted to end his career on that note.

Before the season, Travis Kelce admitted that he contemplated retirement. He also said his life has changed in some ways since he began dating the biggest pop star on the planet, Taylor Swift, to whom he is engaged.

Last season, Kelce joined Hall of Fame member Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history with at least 12 consecutive seasons producing at least 800 receiving yards.

Kelce led the team in receptions (76), yards (851) and receiving touchdowns (five, tied with Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown).

The three-time Super Bowl champion and 11-time Pro Bowl selection is the Chiefs' all-time leader in receptions (1,080), receiving yards (13,002) and touchdown receptions (82).