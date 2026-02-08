Frank Warren addresses Dubois vs Wardley fight talk

This collage of photos shows Daniel Dubois (right) and Fabio Wardley. — Instagram

Promoter of both Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, Frank Warren has addressed the fight talk between the two.

This week, Derek Chisora revealed that he had heard Fabio and Dubois would be fighting.

Warren has been with Dubois since the boxer started. The fighter has seen highs and lows over that period. Following knockout wins over the first few men he faced, he fought Joe Joyce, who stopped him with a broken eye socket.

However, ‘DDD’ soon made a comeback, winning back-to-back fights, and had his first world title shot against Oleksandr Usyk. He lost that fight by knockout.

After that fight against the Ukrainian, he knocked out Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua on his way to becoming the IBF world champion.

Wardley has recently become the WBO ruler, when Usyk decided to vacate his belt rather than face the mandatory in 2025.

Wardley has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also did the same with Justis Huni last year, so he is on a good run of form.

The 31-year-old has won 19 of his 21 fights through knockout power, and drew one with Frazer Clarke, which he then avenged emphatically, securing first round KO in the rematch a few months later.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Warren denied the rumour about a fight between the two British boxers but said other negotiations are ongoing.

“Nope, I’d like to see it, but that’s not done at all. There are lots of talks going on as far as both of the fighters are concerned but we’ve not done that,” Warren said.