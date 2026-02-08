Danny Murphy lauds THIS Manchester United star as best in Europe in his position

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee celebrate after the Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on March 16, 2025. — Reuters

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has lauded Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United as the best attacking midfielder in Europe.

Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes scored as United beat 10-man Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday at Old Trafford, strengthening their grip on fourth place in the Premier League.

The captain of the Red Devils, Bruno, scored the second goal of the match, bouncing back from one of his 'worst' performances last week against Fulham.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Murphy said that Fernandes’ ability to do well during big matches shows his level.

"Bruno got his goal with a wonderful finish and topped off a brilliant performance, considering he actually had one of his poorer performances last week. I did the game against Fulham and he wasn't at his best. But at the moment, he's arguably the best No10 in Europe," Murphy said.

Former Liverpool midfielder then praised Manchester United's new interim coach, Michael Carrick, for the brilliant start.

"It will be hard to keep going with these numbers; these are phenomenal numbers. He'll be much happier seeing them after ten games, let's say, but he can't have asked for a better start. They're playing good football, the fans are on board, the players look confident and are enjoying themselves. Not fun, is it?" he said.

United appointed their former midfielder Carrick as an interim coach until the end of the season in January, after the departure of their former coach, Ruben Amorim, who was sacked on January 5.

Carrick has started his job at United with three consecutive wins, defeating Premier League leaders Arsenal, second-placed Manchester City and Fulham.

In his previous reign as a caretaker at United, Carrick was also unbeaten, defeating Unai Emery's Villarreal, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, and drawing with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.