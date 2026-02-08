PCB–ICC talks underway over Pakistan's boycott of India T20 World Cup match

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi (centre), is pictured with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam (left) shaking hands with ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja at the Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Senior officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are holding talks to discuss Pakistan’s decision to boycott its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the PCB said its chairman Mohsin Naqvi met ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam is also attending the meeting.

Recently, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) also contacted the PCB, urging a reconsideration of the boycott decision ahead of the India clash, citing the long-term interests of the game.

The Government of Pakistan on February 1 decided that the national men’s cricket team would participate in the ongoing tournament but would not take the field in the group-stage match against arch-rivals India.

The PCB has cited what it terms a “biased approach” by the ICC, with Bangladesh playing a central role in the ongoing dispute.

Tensions escalated earlier between the cricket boards of Bangladesh and India after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the Indian Premier League (IPL) reportedly on the directions of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), triggering strong reactions in Dhaka.

Subsequently, the BCB approached the ICC requesting that its matches be moved outside India. However, the global governing body rejected the request, citing logistical constraints.

Following Bangladesh’s firm stance, the ICC later replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament, stating that altering the schedule so close to the event’s February 7 start was not feasible.

Meanwhile, the PCB rejected claims made by Indian media suggesting it had offered dialogue to the ICC to resolve the standoff over the India-Pakistan fixture.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir issued a rebuttal after Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta claimed the PCB had reached out to the ICC for talks on the matter.

Any contest between India and Pakistan remains one of the most commercially lucrative fixtures in world cricket, generating millions of dollars in broadcast, sponsorship and advertising revenue.

Industry estimates suggest the overall commercial value of a single India-Pakistan T20 match stands at around $500 million, or approximately INR45,000 crore, when factoring in broadcast rights, advertising premiums, sponsorships, ticket sales and related commercial activity.

According to reports, advertising slots during an India-Pakistan T20 match can cost between INR25 lakh and INR40 lakh for a 10-second spot — significantly higher than even knockout matches involving India against other leading teams.

The immediate financial impact of the boycott would be felt most by the official broadcast rights holder, with advertising revenue from the marquee clash alone estimated at around INR300 crore, Indian media reports citing industry projections.

The presence of the BCB president in Lahore is also being viewed against the backdrop of earlier reports suggesting the ICC was seeking back-channel engagement with the PCB and had tasked its deputy chairman Imran Khwaja with holding discussions on the issue.