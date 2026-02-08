Kusal Mendis' grit lifts Sri Lanka to fighting total against Ireland

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup2026 match against Ireland at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: A resolute knock from Kusal Mendis guided Sri Lanka to a competitive 163-6 in 20 overs against Ireland in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka made a steady start through openers Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, who began accumulating runs early on.

However, their 28-run partnership was broken when George Dockrell dismissed Mishara on the final delivery of the fourth over. Mishara scored 14 off 11 balls, including two boundaries.

Mendis then joined Nissanka in the middle, and the pair stabilised the innings with a 34-run stand, taking Sri Lanka past the 50-run mark.

The partnership ended when Mark Adair removed Nissanka, who scored 24 off 23 deliveries, including a four and a six, leaving the hosts at 62-2 in 8.2 overs.

Sri Lanka suffered another setback soon after as Dockrell struck again, clean bowling Pavan Rathnayake for five off nine balls.

The pressure mounted further when Dunith Wellalage was dismissed for 10 off 13 deliveries by Gareth Delany, reducing Sri Lanka to 86-4 in 13.5 overs.

Kusal Mendis then found solid support from Kamindu Mendis as the duo rebuilt the innings and pushed the total beyond 100. Their crucial 50-run partnership saw Kusal bring up his 18th T20I half-century for Sri Lanka.

The stand was eventually broken in the 19th over when Barry McCarthy dismissed Kamindu, who played a blistering cameo of 44 off 19 balls, featuring four fours and two sixes, with Sri Lanka at 153-5.

McCarthy struck again in the same over to remove skipper Dasun Shanaka for a duck.

Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten on 56 off 43 balls, laced with five fours, while Wanindu Hasaranga managed one run off two deliveries as Sri Lanka closed on 164-6.