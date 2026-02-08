Novak Djokovic says he wants to play at 2028 Olympic Games aged 41

An undated photo of Gold medallist Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with his medal. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic has shown his desire to participate in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 at the age of 41.

The 38-year-old Serbian is already in the twilight of his career, and he has faced difficulties related to fitness in recent times.

Djokovic secured a gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, defeating young sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the decider.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner insists that he still wants to represent his country at the LA Olympics 2028.

Novak Djokovic will be 41 by the time the event starts on July 14, 2028, but he said that he still wants to defend his Olympic crown.

"Far away, yes," the 24-time Grand Slam champion told Corriere TV.

"At this stage of my life and career, it’s far off, but obviously I have the desire to get there."

The Serbian legend may be in the twilight of his career, but he still has it in him, and he proved that at the Australian Open 2026, where he defeated one of the best in the world, Jannik Sinner, in the semi-final, before falling short to Alcaraz in the final

After the setback, Djokovic admitted that he could cut down his schedule in a bid to be at his best at the 2028 Olympic Games.

"God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six or 12 months, so it has been a great ride – I love you guys," Djokovic said.

"That’s why I left it open. I really don’t know. You’ve followed me for a long time and I don’t pretend or fake things. I told you for the last year or year and a half that I’m not sure how much and what is next.

"I said I’d like to play until the 2028 Olympics, but that might mean playing one tournament a year, maybe 10, 15, two, or seven - I honestly don’t know.

"I don’t want to make decisions about my schedule and future so far in advance. Right now, my only wish is to be with my family, and then I’ll see what’s next."