PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi meets BCB President Aminul Islam

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi (Centre) meets Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam at the PCB office in Lahore on February 8, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, welcomed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam at Qaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the ongoing crisis in international cricket, with Aminul Islam expressing gratitude to Pakistan for its support.

Also present were Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer and Advisor to the PCB Chairman, Aamir Mir.

The discussions come ahead of an emergency ICC meeting, prompted by reports in the Indian media suggesting that the global cricket governing body was exploring back-channel options to persuade Pakistan to reconsider its stance on the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against India.

It is understood that ICC Deputy Chairman Khawaja, representing the Singapore Cricket Association, has been assigned to initiate informal talks with the PCB to facilitate dialogue and ease tensions surrounding the high-profile match.

Later on Thursday, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the federal government’s position on the issue, emphasising the need to keep politics out of sports.

Speaking to the federal cabinet, he backed the decision to bar Pakistan’s national team from facing India in the 20-team T20 World Cup, scheduled from February 7 to March 8.

“We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup — we will not play the match against India,” the Prime Minister said.

“There should be no politics in sports. This decision was taken after careful deliberation and is appropriate under the circumstances.”