'I offer my services,' says Dale Steyn after Nepal's epic performance against England

MUMBAI: Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has offered his services to underdogs Nepal following their thrilling performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Despite falling just five runs short, Nepal gave England a scare with a fiery display, proving they are a team to watch.

Steyn, impressed by their performance, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Nepal, I offer my services to you if you ever need 'em! Up, up and UP."

Chasing 185, Nepal started aggressively as openers Kushal Bhurtel and wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh set the tone. The 37-run opening stand was broken when Sheikh was dismissed for seven off nine balls by Liam Dawson.

In the final over of the powerplay, Bhurtel fell for 29 off 17 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and a six, leaving Nepal at 42 for 2 in 5.2 overs.

Soon after, Rohit Paudel was dismissed for 39 off 34 balls, including two fours and two sixes, reducing Nepal to 126 for 4 in 15.3 overs.

Nepal’s momentum slowed further as Aarif Sheikh was caught by Jofra Archer for 10 off eight balls, including a six, leaving the side five wickets down.

Lokesh Bam fought back with consecutive sixes off Archer, bringing Nepal within reach, with 24 runs needed from the final two overs.

Mark Wood conceded 14 runs in the 19th over but took the crucial wicket of Gulsan Jha for one, leaving Nepal needing 10 runs off the final over.

Sam Curran bowled the last over, conceding five runs, as Nepal narrowly fell short.

Lokesh Bam was the standout for Nepal, scoring a quick 39 off 20 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, showcasing the team’s fighting spirit and hinting at their potential in the tournament.