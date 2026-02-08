WAPDA holds firm against SNGPL in Presidents Trophy final opener

An undated picture of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) batter Bismillah Khan. — PCB

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) held their nerve against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on the opening day of the Presidents Trophy Grade-I final at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, WAPDA managed 233-6 in their allotted 70 overs.

The innings began steadily with their openers putting on a 50-run stand. Mohammad Akhlaq got off to a cautious start but fell for 16 off 29 balls, which included two boundaries, dismissed by Aamer Jamal.

Imran Dogar then anchored the innings, compiling a measured 38 off 55 deliveries with six boundaries, before succumbing to Jamal, who claimed his second wicket.

Top-order batter Sharoon Siraj could not make an impact and departed for a duck after 10 balls, also falling to Jamal, who emerged as the pick of the bowlers.

Mohammad Ammar contributed a patient 31 from 120 balls, striking four boundaries, before Shehzad Gul ended his stay.

WAPDA then recovered through an 81-run fourth-wicket partnership, with Ayaz Tasawar scoring a well-crafted 57 off 108 balls before being dismissed by Shahnawaz Dahani.

Skipper Khalid Usman fell cheaply for four off 14 balls, but Bismillah Khan remained unbeaten on 48 and will continue the innings alongside Naqeebullah, who was one not out off 12 deliveries when stumps were drawn.

For SNGPL, Aamer Jamal was the standout bowler with figures of 3/62 in 19 overs. Shahnawaz Dahani claimed two wickets, while Shehzad Gul picked up one, ensuring WAPDA face a challenging chase on day two.