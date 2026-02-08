T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (second from right) and Ireland's Paul Stirling (second from left) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 8, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

COLOMBO: Ireland won the toss and elected to field first against co-hosts Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other three times in T20Is, with Sri Lanka winning all encounters. Ireland are yet to register a victory.

Matches played: 3

Sri Lanka won: 3

Ireland won: 0

Sri Lanka will look to make a strong start to their tournament campaign following a recent home series defeat against England, where they lost the three-match T20I series 3–0.

Meanwhile, Ireland will aim to carry forward the momentum and confidence gained from their recent series-winning performance against Italy.

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, A (most recent first)

Ireland: W, W, L, W, W