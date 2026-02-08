T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland win toss, elect to bowl against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Ireland won the toss and elected to field first against co-hosts Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys.
Head-to-head
Both teams have faced each other three times in T20Is, with Sri Lanka winning all encounters. Ireland are yet to register a victory.
Matches played: 3
Sri Lanka won: 3
Ireland won: 0
Sri Lanka will look to make a strong start to their tournament campaign following a recent home series defeat against England, where they lost the three-match T20I series 3–0.
Meanwhile, Ireland will aim to carry forward the momentum and confidence gained from their recent series-winning performance against Italy.
Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, A (most recent first)
Ireland: W, W, L, W, W
