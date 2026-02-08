Emma Raducanu achieves highest ranking since 2022

Emma Raducanu celebrates her victory over Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the first round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

British number one Emma Raducanu will be returning to the top 25 WTA rankings for the first time since the 2022 US Open.

In 2022, when she entered the US Open tournament to defend her title, the Briton had been ranked No. 11 in the world, but she failed in her bid, losing in the second round.

After the 2022 US Open failure, Raducanu lost a large chunk of points and dropped to No. 83 in the world.

The following year, Raducanu was surrounded by injuries and underwent multiple surgeries, and she came back to professional tennis ranked outside the top-300 in the world. Since then, the Briton has been on a mission to improve her ranking.

She started this week, ranked 30th in the world. The 23-year-old, who was the No. 1 seed in Cluj-Napoca, reached the final of the Romanian WTA 250 tournament before losing to Sorana Cirstea.

The British player who became the first female tennis player to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier in the sport was in a final for the first time in almost five years.

Raducanu appeared noticeably weak at the beginning. The top seed lost the first eight games of the match and had to see the doctor to have her blood pressure checked.

Despite momentarily coming back to tie the second set 2-2, Cirstea dominated the latter parts of the match, sweeping the last four games to secure an easy win.

The final score of the match was 0-6, 2-6.

Despite the defeat in the final, the 2021 US Open winner still jumped five spots as she will be ranked at No. 25 on Monday's updated WTA rankings list.

This will be her best ranking since September 2022.