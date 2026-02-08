Dipendra Singh Airee reaches major milestone during England T20 World Cup clash

Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 match between England and Nepal at Wankhede Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Mumbai, India. — AFP

MUMBAI: Nepal’s star batter Dipendra Singh Airee achieved a major milestone during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Airee became the first Nepali batter to surpass 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals, reaching the landmark in his 91st T20I match. The right-hander’s T20I career also includes one century and ten fifties, with a personal best of 110.

Top T20I run-scorers for Nepal:

• Dipendra Singh Airee — 2000* runs

• Kushal Bhurtel — 1836 runs

• Rohit Paudel — 1677 runs

• Aasif Sheikh — 1646 runs

• Kushal Malla — 1003 runs

At the time of filing this report, Nepal were 125-43 in 15 overs while chasing England’s total of 185, with Rohit Paudel and Aarif Sheikh at the crease.

Dipendra Singh Airee was dismissed after playing a crucial knock of 44 runs off 29 deliveries.

Batting first, England got off to a poor start. Opener Phil Salt was dismissed for 1 off 2 balls by Sher Malla on the first delivery of the second over.

Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell then stabilised the innings, scoring briskly with boundaries flowing freely.

However, Nandan Yadav broke the momentum, dismissing Buttler for 26 off 17 balls, which included five boundaries, leaving England at 43 for 2 in 4.3 overs.

The pressure continued as Tom Banton fell for 2 off 5 balls, bowled by Sandeep Lamichhane on the first ball of the seventh over.

Bethell and captain Harry Brook rebuilt the innings with a 71-run partnership, with Bethell scoring 55 off 35 balls, including four boundaries and four sixes.

Dipendra Singh Airee claimed Bethell’s wicket, leaving England at 128 for 4 in 13.4 overs.

Brook continued to anchor the innings, reaching his sixth T20I fifty before Nandan Yadav ended his innings of 53 off 32 balls.

Will Jacks finished unbeaten with a fiery 39 off 18 balls, featuring four sixes, while Archer was run out for 1.