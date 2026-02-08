Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, SL vs IRE Match 06

This collage of pictures shows Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) and Ireland's Paul Stirling. — ICC

COLOMBO: The sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between co-hosts Sri Lanka and Ireland is being played at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams have faced each other three times in the T20I format, with the Lions winning all encounters. Ireland are yet to register a victory.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys.