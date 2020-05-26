Shan Masood names his favourite Indian cricketers from past and present

Yuvraj Singh (L) and MS Dhoni (R) feature among Shan Masood's favourite Indian cricketers.

Test cricketer and Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood has picked his favourite Indian batsmen from past and present, singling out Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for acclaim.

“When I used to watch cricket, Yuvraj Singh was my favourite Indian cricketer," Masood said in an appearance on YouTube show Cricast.

"But currently watching Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bat is great to watch. I enjoy watching the demeanor and the body language of MS Dhoni.

I would say Kohli is the best batsman in the world right now. However, I really enjoy watching Rohit Sharma bat.

Masood also expressed his desire to test his vastly improved batting prowess against Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah.

“I think when we talk about fast-bowlers around the world; I have never played against Bumrah. That is a challenge that I would want to take on," he told show host Sawera Pasha.

Masood, who has featured in 20 Tests and 5 ODIs for Pakistan, has never played against India.

