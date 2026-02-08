Bethell, Brook hit fifties as England post fighting total against Nepal

Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell of England touch gloves during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup\2026 match against Nepal at Wankhede Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Mumbai, India. — ICC

MUMBAI: Half-centuries from Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook guided England to 184-7 in 20 overs in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against Nepal on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting first, England made a poor start as opener Phil Salt was dismissed cheaply for one off two deliveries, removed by Sher Malla on the first ball of the second over.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell then stabilised the innings, scoring at a brisk pace with boundaries flowing freely.

However, Nandan Yadav had other plans, dismissing Buttler for a crucial 26 off 17 deliveries, including five boundaries, leaving England reeling at 43-2 in 4.3 overs.

Pressure continued to mount as England lost Tom Banton on the first delivery of the seventh over, dismissed by Sandeep Lamichhane for two off five balls.

Bethell and captain Harry Brook steadied the innings with a sensible partnership, guiding the team toward a competitive total as Bethell brought up his third T20I fifty and helped the side cross the 100-run mark.

The duo put together a 71-run partnership, which ended when Dipendra Singh Airee claimed the important wicket of Jacob Bethell.

Bethell finished his crucial innings with 55 runs off 35 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes, taking the team to 128-4 in 13.4 overs.

England were five wickets down when Airee struck again, taking the wicket of Sam Curran. It was Airee’s second of the match, and Curran was dismissed after scoring just two runs off eight deliveries.

Brook continued to pile on runs for his side, taking the total past the 150-run mark and earning a well-deserved sixth T20I fifty.

However, after reaching his milestone, Nandan Yadav claimed the key wicket, ending the captain’s valiant innings of 53 runs off 32 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes.

Will Jacks remained unbeaten, playing a fiery 18-ball 39 that included one boundary and four sixes, while Archer was run out for one off three deliveries.