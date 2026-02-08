Bruno Fernandes praises Cole Palmer after hat-trick

An undated picture of Chelsea forward Coles Palmer and Bruno Fernandes. — Reuters

Chelsea forward Coles Palmer has been hailed by Bruno Fernandes following his fantastic hat-trick for the team, which resulted in a 3-1 victory over Wolves here at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Fernandes went to Instagram to congratulate Palmer, saying, What a player, with a clapping emoji. The remark attracted thousands of likes and several hundred comments.

Palmer again found his goal-scoring touch following a problematic season, scoring all three first-half goals in the first 45 minutes at Molineux, and demonstrating the difference he can make to a game.

In his first season at Stamford Bridge, the 23-year-old scored 27 goals in all competitions, won various personal awards, and proved his position in the England team.

Even his performances have generated speculation about a transfer in January, where rumours suggested a move to Manchester United due to homesickness.

Although those allegations were refuted by a manager of Chelsea, Liam Rosenior, it is obvious that such clubs as United are keeping a close eye on him.

Chelsea manager Rosenior, too, was delighted with the form of Palmer.

"We know what a world-class player he is,” Rosenior said.

"He's played a lot of football over the last year with not much rest. When he's at his best, he's unstoppable. I'm delighted to be working with him."

