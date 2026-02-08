One Pakistan player named in ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Pakistan's Mohammad Sayyam celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Simbarashe Mudzengerere during the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026 against Zimbabwe at Takashinga Sports Club on January 22, 2026 in Harare, Zimbabwe. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the Men’s U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament, with Pakistan pacer Ali Raza the sole representative from the country among the 12 standout performers.

India’s 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlines the selection after a record-breaking campaign that earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

The newly crowned champions have three players in the team, with Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel joining Sooryavanshi in the elite lineup.

Sooryavanshi produced a memorable tournament, capped by a majestic 175 off 80 balls in the final against England.

Chouhan impressed with consistent all-round contributions, while Patel claimed 11 wickets, including a superb 5 for 16 against the USA.

Runners-up England are also represented by three players. Thomas Rew has been named captain and wicketkeeper after scoring 330 runs at an average of 66, including a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia.

He is joined by Manny Lumsden, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps, and Ben Mayes, who topped the run charts with 444 runs, highlighted by a blistering 191 against Scotland.

Mayes fell just one run short of equalling the all-time highest individual score at an ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, a record set days earlier by Sri Lanka’s Viran Chamuditha, who is also included.

Chamuditha smashed 192 against Japan, featuring 26 fours and a six.

Afghanistan’s impressive run to the semi-finals is reflected in the selection of Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai.

Faisal struck back-to-back centuries against Ireland and India, while Omarzai claimed 14 wickets, including a remarkable five for nine against Tanzania.

Australia captain Oliver Peake also makes the team after scoring two centuries, while Ali Raza and West Indies left-arm spinner Vitel Lawes complete the selection.

Raza finished with 13 wickets at an average of 13.92, conceding just over four runs per over, while Lawes picked up 10 wickets in five matches.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 – Team of the Tournament:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Viran Chamuditha, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Thomas Rew (c/wk), Oliver Peake, Ben Mayes, Kanishk Chouhan, Nooristani Omarzai, Vitel Lawes, Ali Raza, Manny Lumsden and Henil Patel (12th player).