T20 World Cup 2026: England win toss, elect to bat first against Nepal

England captain Harry Brook (left) and Nepal's Rohit Paudel (centre) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026. — Livsestream/screengrab

MUMBAI: Two-time champions England have won the toss and opted to bat first against Nepal in the fifth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Luke Wood.

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane and Sher Malla.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture will mark the first meeting between England and Nepal in the shortest format.

Form Guide

England and Nepal enter the fixture with desired momentum in their favour as both teams are unbeaten in their last five respective T20Is.

The two-time champions whitewashed co-hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match away series, which was concluded earlier this month.

Nepal, on the other hand, are fresh from a successful run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier, through which they booked their spot in the ongoing 20-team mega event.

England: W, W, W, NR, W (most recent first)

Nepal: W, W, W, W, W