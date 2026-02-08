Emma Raducanu calls Cluj-Napoca final ‘physically and emotionally’ tough

Britain's Emma Raducanu during her second round match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova on January 21, 2026. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu cited her final at Cluj-Napoca, which she lost 0-6, 2-6, as ‘emotionally and physically’ tough, after losing to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Sunday.

The Briton who became the first female tennis player to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier in the sport was in a title match, the first in almost five years.

Raducanu became obviously weak in the beginning. The top seed lost the first eight matches of the game and had to see the doctor to have her blood pressure checked.

Despite momentarily coming back to tie the second set 2-2, Cirstea prevailed over the latter parts of the match, sweeping the last four games to secure an easy win.

The figures highlighted the bad day of Raducanu: three double faults, 19 unforced errors, six lost service games, and a single winner.

Reflecting on the defeat, Raducanu felt optimistic about the loss but contemplated the fact that he made it to the final.

“I used all of my resilience today. The match was very difficult - emotionally and physically. It required a lot of patience and a lot of mental strength, so I’m satisfied now,” she said.

Winning four matches in a row is not something I’ve managed very often. But now that I feel this fatigue, these aches in my body, I see them as rewards for being in the final - I know it’s all worth it.”

Raducanu will travel to Doha, where she will face qualifier Camila Osorio in the first round, hoping to continue to build the strength she demonstrated in Cluj-Napoca.