Los Angeles Lakers sign Kobi Bufkin to two-year deal: reports

An undated picture of South Bay Lakers guard Kobi Bufkin. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers have completed their 15-man roster by contracting South Bay Lakers guard Kobi Bufkin to a two-year agreement with an option to the team in 2026- 27, the international media announced on Saturday.

Bufkin, a 22-year-old, has already been a 10-day contract player this season, with the Memphis Grizzlies in November and the Lakers in January.

The 6ft 4in shooting guard has been scoring an average of three points in 11.3 minutes per game in four appearances this season, all with Los Angeles.

Buflkin also was also a 2023 first-round pick of the Atlanta Hawks, taken at 15th overall and played 27 games in two seasons with Atlanta, averaging five points per game and making 48.8 percent of his field shots in 11.8 minutes per game.

His performances as part of the South Bay Lakers, the G-League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers, have been especially noteworthy. Bufferkin has been performing at an average of 24.7 points per game in seven games, with a 49.6% field percentage and 43.1% three-point percentage.

According to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, the team is still evaluating its choices regarding the 15th roster spot and possible buyouts, but in the meantime, Bufkin will fill the position.

The Lakers still have the option of waiving a fringe player, perhaps someone on a two-way contract, like Chris Manon, Drew Timme, or Nick Smith Jr., so that they could make a new acquisition. But it is not expected to happen immediately; it may happen in the next few weeks.