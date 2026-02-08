Mario Bautista submits Vinicius Oliveira in UFC Vegas 113 showdown

An undated picture of Bantamweight Mario Bautista. — UFC

Bantamweight Mario Bautista won his first UFC main-event test with a resounding victory, using a second-round rear-naked-choke submission to take care of Brazilian Vinicius Oliveira to close out a six-fight UFC Vegas 113 main card on a Saturday.

Bautista (17-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) got his first submission win since March 2023 and used the same trick. Oliveira (23-4 MMA, 4-1 UFC), who had not lost a fight since July 2022, was forced to surrender in the second round.

During the co-headliner, flyweight Kyoji Horiguchi employed accurate hitting to win a unanimous decision over Amir Albazi of Iraq, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

The Japanese fighter increased his flyweight winning streak to five and his streak in general to seven, which can be interpreted as his intention to be offered a title shot.

Rizvan Kuniev of Russia worked the clinch against Jailton Almeida of Brazil, earning a unanimous decision to give the No. 6 a second straight loss.

The battle between middleweights Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-Andre Barriault was also a high-paced fight, with Oleksiejczuk winning through the unanimous decision, 29-28 all the way through, gaining his third victory in a row.

Bantamweight Farid Basharat of Afghanistan was not beaten and won a split-decision over Brazilian Jean Matsumoto in a bout, and light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby opened the card with a KO/TKO in the 2nd round of former college basketball player Julius Walker, which increased his KO/TKO streak to three.

The victory of Bautista and the performance of Horiguchi demonstrated a spectacular UFC Vegas 113 as fans are already looking forward to a future title shot.